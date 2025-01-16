Ceasefire Deal Sparks Joy Amidst Devastation in Gaza

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire deal set to initiate on Sunday, aiming to end a 15-month conflict in Gaza that has deeply affected the region. The agreement involves the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

The initial phase of the accord will see a six-week truce and a gradual Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, where intense fighting has claimed over 46,000 lives. Despite Wednesday evening airstrikes on Gaza, Israeli and Hamas representatives are finalizing the plan's implementation, according to Qatari officials.

Celebrations erupted in Gaza and Tel Aviv upon news of the deal. However, Israeli government approval is pending, with some political opposition expected. If successful, the ceasefire may significantly ease tensions across the Middle East, involving multiple international stakeholders in its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)