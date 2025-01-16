Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Sparks Joy Amidst Devastation in Gaza

Hamas and Israel have reached a ceasefire deal, effective Sunday, involving hostages' release after 15 months of conflict in Gaza. It outlines a phased truce, Israeli troop withdrawal, and humanitarian aid for Palestinians. The deal, requiring Israeli government approval, aims to defuse widespread Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 04:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire deal set to initiate on Sunday, aiming to end a 15-month conflict in Gaza that has deeply affected the region. The agreement involves the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

The initial phase of the accord will see a six-week truce and a gradual Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, where intense fighting has claimed over 46,000 lives. Despite Wednesday evening airstrikes on Gaza, Israeli and Hamas representatives are finalizing the plan's implementation, according to Qatari officials.

Celebrations erupted in Gaza and Tel Aviv upon news of the deal. However, Israeli government approval is pending, with some political opposition expected. If successful, the ceasefire may significantly ease tensions across the Middle East, involving multiple international stakeholders in its execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

