Argentina Reforms Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition
Argentina plans to amend its anti-dumping system to enhance market competition and reduce prices. Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced that the duration of anti-dumping duties will be shortened from five years with unlimited renewals to three years, allowing just one two-year extension.
Argentina is set to update its anti-dumping regulations in an effort to encourage competition and lower consumer prices. The announcement came via social media from Economy Minister Luis Caputo on Wednesday.
The reform includes significant changes to the duration of anti-dumping duties. Previously set at five years with no cap on renewals, the new rule will limit the duties to a maximum of three years, with an option for a single two-year extension, according to Caputo.
This move aims to create a fairer market landscape, aiding in the reduction of costs that can often burden consumers due to prolonged protectionist measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inclusive Revisions: DGFT Strengthens Stakeholder Role in Trade Policymaking
Tech Surge Sparks Market Rebound Amid Trade Policy Speculations
Youth Urged to Champion Nationalism and Civic Duties: VP Dhankhar
Question is why Governor Ravi sticks to his post when he does not have a heart to discharge his Constitutional duties: TN CM.
Jammu and Kashmir MLAs Begin Three-Day Orientation: Preparing for Legislative Duties