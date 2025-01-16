Left Menu

Argentina Reforms Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina plans to amend its anti-dumping system to enhance market competition and reduce prices. Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced that the duration of anti-dumping duties will be shortened from five years with unlimited renewals to three years, allowing just one two-year extension.

Updated: 16-01-2025 05:19 IST
Argentina is set to update its anti-dumping regulations in an effort to encourage competition and lower consumer prices. The announcement came via social media from Economy Minister Luis Caputo on Wednesday.

The reform includes significant changes to the duration of anti-dumping duties. Previously set at five years with no cap on renewals, the new rule will limit the duties to a maximum of three years, with an option for a single two-year extension, according to Caputo.

This move aims to create a fairer market landscape, aiding in the reduction of costs that can often burden consumers due to prolonged protectionist measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

