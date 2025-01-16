Biden's Coda: A Historic Presidency Amid Challenges

President Joe Biden concluded a political career spanning over fifty years with a poignant final address from the Oval Office, aiming to cement a legacy now overshadowed by the Democrats' inability to prevent Donald Trump's return to the presidency. Opening with a call for unity, Biden quickly turned to the pressing issue of wealth concentration in America.

Highlighting the longevity of American democracy, Biden warned against a 'tech industrial complex' that fuels misinformation. He emphasized the importance of a free press, lamenting its current vulnerabilities. Biden hands power back to Trump, who has engaged Elon Musk for budgetary downsizing, on Monday.

Biden ran against Trump in 2020 as a transitional figure, but at 80, he sought reelection believing he was the sole Democrat capable of defeating Trump. Despite significant legislative achievements and a robust economic recovery, Biden could not mend the nation's divisions or prevent democratic setbacks globally, as Trump prepares to reverse much of Biden's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)