Scott Bessent's Vision for a New Economic Golden Age

Scott Bessent, selected by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to helm the Treasury Department, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the U.S. dollar's role as the world's reserve currency during a Wednesday briefing.

Ahead of his Senate Finance Committee hearing, Bessent outlined a vision advocating for productive investments over spending that could incite inflation.

He stressed securing supply chains amidst strategic competition and incorporating sanctions effectively to safeguard national security.

