Scott Bessent's Vision for a New Economic Golden Age

Scott Bessent, chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for Treasury Secretary, emphasized maintaining the U.S. dollar's status as the world's reserve currency and promoting productive investments to grow the economy. He highlighted the need for secure supply chains and strategic use of sanctions to meet national security demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 08:18 IST
Scott Bessent, selected by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to helm the Treasury Department, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the U.S. dollar's role as the world's reserve currency during a Wednesday briefing.

Ahead of his Senate Finance Committee hearing, Bessent outlined a vision advocating for productive investments over spending that could incite inflation.

He stressed securing supply chains amidst strategic competition and incorporating sanctions effectively to safeguard national security.

