Left Menu

RJD Eyes Alliance Shake-Up

RJD president Lalu Prasad hints at including former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras in Mahagathbandhan amid NDA's preference for Chirag Paswan. Paras, sidelined by BJP, expressed willingness to explore options beyond NDA. An alliance decision is expected after his party's April meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:01 IST
RJD Eyes Alliance Shake-Up
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political maneuvering in Bihar, RJD President Lalu Prasad has hinted at potentially welcoming Pashupati Kumar Paras into the Mahagathbandhan coalition. Currently, Paras finds himself on the outs with the NDA, as they favor his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan.

This development unfolded after Prasad, accompanied by his son Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, paid a visit to Paras on Makar Sankranti. Despite the media frenzy, Prasad left the matter largely unspoken, offering just a simple 'yes' when asked about the coalition possibilities with Paras.

Paras, who leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party after splitting from the original party founded by his late brother, expressed his discontent with the BJP's handling of alliances in Bihar. With decisions about coalition ties projected for April, all eyes remain on Paras as he navigates future political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025