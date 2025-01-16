RJD Eyes Alliance Shake-Up

Amid political maneuvering in Bihar, RJD President Lalu Prasad has hinted at potentially welcoming Pashupati Kumar Paras into the Mahagathbandhan coalition. Currently, Paras finds himself on the outs with the NDA, as they favor his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan.

This development unfolded after Prasad, accompanied by his son Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, paid a visit to Paras on Makar Sankranti. Despite the media frenzy, Prasad left the matter largely unspoken, offering just a simple 'yes' when asked about the coalition possibilities with Paras.

Paras, who leads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party after splitting from the original party founded by his late brother, expressed his discontent with the BJP's handling of alliances in Bihar. With decisions about coalition ties projected for April, all eyes remain on Paras as he navigates future political alignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)