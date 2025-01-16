Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Strategic Pact: Strengthening UK-Ukraine Alliance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Ukraine to sign a long-term security and trade pact with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, demonstrating support ahead of Donald Trump's U.S. return. This partnership aims to boost security and cultural ties and includes economic aid for Ukraine's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:51 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a significant diplomatic move on Thursday by visiting Ukraine to sign a landmark security and trade pact with Kyiv. This visit underscores the UK's unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, especially as former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for a political comeback.

Starmer's trip marks his first to the war-stricken nation since he assumed office last July. The treaty, expected to be presented to the British parliament soon, outlines a 100-year partnership aiming to enhance security and cultural connections. It specifically focuses on strengthening military collaboration to deter Russia's aggression in regions like the Baltic, Black, and Azov Seas.

Beyond security, the treaty also addresses areas such as energy and green steel production, as stated by Starmer's office. In further support, Starmer announced a substantial £40 million economic recovery package for Ukraine, adding to the already substantial aid provided by the UK since the Russian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

