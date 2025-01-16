Netanyahu Holds Off Gaza Ceasefire, Citing Hamas Crisis

In a surprising development on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the Cabinet will not convene to approve a Gaza ceasefire deal. The announcement came amid accusations that Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, was attempting to create a 'last minute crisis' to gain favorable terms.

Netanyahu's office did not specify what changes Hamas was seeking but described their actions as an attempt 'to extort last minute concessions.' The details of the ceasefire agreement were not elaborated upon, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.

The Israeli Cabinet had been scheduled to ratify the agreement, which represents a significant step towards peace in the region. However, this latest development has put the ceasefire on hold, leaving many to speculate on Hamas's demands and the potential impact on the peace process.

