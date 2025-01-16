Left Menu

Netanyahu Holds Off Gaza Ceasefire, Citing Hamas Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a delay in the Cabinet's meeting to approve a Gaza ceasefire deal, citing a 'last minute crisis' with Hamas. The office accused Hamas of attempting to gain last-minute concessions without providing details.

Updated: 16-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:20 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a surprising development on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the Cabinet will not convene to approve a Gaza ceasefire deal. The announcement came amid accusations that Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, was attempting to create a 'last minute crisis' to gain favorable terms.

Netanyahu's office did not specify what changes Hamas was seeking but described their actions as an attempt 'to extort last minute concessions.' The details of the ceasefire agreement were not elaborated upon, leaving the situation tense and unresolved.

The Israeli Cabinet had been scheduled to ratify the agreement, which represents a significant step towards peace in the region. However, this latest development has put the ceasefire on hold, leaving many to speculate on Hamas's demands and the potential impact on the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

