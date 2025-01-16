Mayawati's Rallying Call: Strengthen BSP Without Wealthy Benefactors
BSP chief Mayawati urged party workers to strengthen the party's base without external financial aid. She criticised the Yogi-Adityanath government for allegedly targeting marginalized communities and emphasized the need for sensitivity in governance. She also accused rival parties of insincerity toward Dalits and minority groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:46 IST
- India
BSP chief Mayawati made a significant appeal for party workers to bolster the party's presence and finances independently, during a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.
She stressed that the BSP, unlike other parties, refuses financial contributions from industrialists to better focus on marginalized communities' welfare.
Criticizing the existing state governance, Mayawati highlighted reports of unjust actions against disadvantaged citizens, urging for judicial integrity in governance and accusing rival parties of superficial commitment to minorities.
