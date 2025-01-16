Mayawati's Rallying Call: Strengthen BSP Without Wealthy Benefactors

BSP chief Mayawati made a significant appeal for party workers to bolster the party's presence and finances independently, during a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday.

She stressed that the BSP, unlike other parties, refuses financial contributions from industrialists to better focus on marginalized communities' welfare.

Criticizing the existing state governance, Mayawati highlighted reports of unjust actions against disadvantaged citizens, urging for judicial integrity in governance and accusing rival parties of superficial commitment to minorities.

