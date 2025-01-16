Left Menu

BJP Names Nine Candidates to Challenge AAP in Delhi Elections

The BJP announced nine additional candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, including Shikha Rai and Anil Vashishth. Both will compete against prominent AAP leaders in significant constituencies. The BJP, in alliance with JU(U), aims to end AAP’s longstanding governance in Delhi, with elections scheduled for February.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday unveiled nine more candidates for the upcoming elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly. Among the new candidates are Shikha Rai, who will contest in Greater Kailash, and Anil Vashishth, who will run in Babarpur.

Rai is set to challenge Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, while Vashishth will face Gopal Rai, another minister in Delhi's AAP government. This brings the BJP's total named candidates to 68 as they gear up for a tough electoral fight.

In a bid to end AAP’s 10-year rule in the national capital, the BJP is employing a strategic campaign with its ally Janata Dal (United), which has named Shailendra Kumar for the Burari seat. The elections are slated for February 5, with the vote count scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

