Tensions Rise as Russia Accuses NATO of Baseless Allegations

Russia has accused NATO and the West of unfounded claims regarding ships allegedly sabotaging undersea cables to hinder Russian oil exports. The accusation follows Finnish police's seizure of a Russian oil tanker linked to sea infrastructure damage, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Baltic Sea region.

Russia has launched a sharp accusation against NATO and Western countries, denouncing their 'evidence-free' claims regarding Russian ships allegedly involved in sabotaging undersea cables. This move is perceived as a bid to limit Russia's sea-borne oil exports.

The issue escalated after Finnish authorities detained a Russian oil tanker suspecting it had compromised the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and several telecoms cables. This purported sabotage has become a flashpoint in the Baltic Sea, where NATO is considering sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet to protect critical undersea infrastructure.

Responding to the allegations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused NATO of fabricating 'myths' to justify a beefed-up military presence in the region. She claimed this is an attempt to curb Russian oil exports and pave the way for arbitrary shipping restrictions in the Baltic Sea.

