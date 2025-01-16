Left Menu

Congress Slams Mohan Bhagwat: Constitution and Independence Under Debate

The Congress party intensifies its criticism of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks about India's 'true independence,' suggesting his comments indicate a disregard for the Constitution. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized Bhagwat's statement and accused the BJP of misrepresenting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, escalating political tensions.

The Congress party has amplified its criticism of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat following his controversial remark that India's 'true independence' came with the Ram temple's consecration. The party asserts that Bhagwat's statement reveals a lack of belief in the nation's Constitution.

Congress leaders, including Bhupesh Baghel, attacked the BJP for allegedly twisting remarks made by Rahul Gandhi. Baghel argued that Bhagwat's comments insult the sacrifices of those who fought for India's freedom.

The political tension escalated as Gandhi accused the RSS of trying to capture all institutions, whereas the BJP claims Rahul Gandhi's actions aim to divide the country. The debate continues to spark heated exchanges between the political rivals.

