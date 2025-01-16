Gaza Ceasefire Dilemma: A Fragile Path to Peace

A tenuous ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is teetering as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cites a 'last-minute crisis' delaying progress. Expected to commence on Sunday, the deal would release hostages and halt ongoing fighting in Gaza. However, Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 72 deaths.

Netanyahu's hesitancy contrasts with the optimism exhibited by global mediators, including US President Joe Biden and Qatar, who declared the deal complete. This rift underscores uncertainty over whether Netanyahu is securing a consensus within his coalition or if the truce truly faces jeopardy.

Hamas, on the other hand, claims commitment to the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the situation has exacerbated dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, with vast displacements and casualties escalating tensions. Critical decisions on hostages and Gaza's rehabilitation remain pending, as political forces debate the proposed agreement's potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)