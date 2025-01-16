Danish Business Leaders and Prime Minister Prepare for Greenland Trade Talks
Amid the potential for a Denmark-U.S. trade dispute over Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen convenes top business leaders, including the CEO of Novo Nordisk, to strategize. The move follows Frederiksen's tense conversation with President-elect Donald Trump, who had hinted at economic action for control over Greenland.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a meeting with leading Danish businesses to address potential trade conflicts with the United States over Greenland.
The meeting comes after Frederiksen's conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who hinted at economic measures to take control of the island.
Notable attendees include executives from Novo Nordisk, Lego, and Pandora. Frederiksen emphasizes Denmark's commitment to peaceful dialogue and economic partnership with the U.S.
