Historic 100-Year UK-Ukraine Partnership Agreement

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have signed a groundbreaking 100-year partnership agreement. This initiative aims to fortify security ties and deepen the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Following the signing, President Zelenskiy emphasized the historical nature of the day, noting that the relationship between Ukraine and the UK is closer than ever before.

The agreement represents a commitment to mutual cooperation and enhanced diplomatic engagement, reinforcing both nations' dedication to shared security interests.

