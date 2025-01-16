Historic 100-Year UK-Ukraine Partnership Agreement
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have signed a historic 100-year partnership to build stronger security and diplomatic ties. This agreement signifies a deeper relationship between the two nations, reflecting a commitment to mutual cooperation and support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have signed a groundbreaking 100-year partnership agreement. This initiative aims to fortify security ties and deepen the longstanding relationship between the two countries.
Following the signing, President Zelenskiy emphasized the historical nature of the day, noting that the relationship between Ukraine and the UK is closer than ever before.
The agreement represents a commitment to mutual cooperation and enhanced diplomatic engagement, reinforcing both nations' dedication to shared security interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nuclear Neighbors: India-Pakistan Continue Decades-Old Agreement
Court Grants Bail Amidst Controversy: Examining Relationship Strains
China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Engagement
Biden Administration Pushes for Ceasefire Agreement
We are deeply invested in our relationship with India: US NSA Jake Sullivan in address at IIT-Delhi.