Prashant Kishor's Satyagraha: A Political Stand for Bihar's Youth

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, ended his 14-day hunger strike protesting alleged irregularities in a BPSC exam. While the protest continues as 'Satyagraha', the movement aims to empower youth against perceived injustices of the Bihar government and to advocate for exam reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:21 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, concluded a 14-day fast unto death, protesting alleged irregularities in a competitive exam by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). His decision to end the strike coincided with the ongoing hearing of a related case in Patna High Court.

Kishor vowed to continue his 'Satyagraha' from the party's Bihar Satyagraha Ashram to support civil service aspirants and confront the perceived authoritarian stance of the state government. He criticized the unyielding attitude of the state, noting that the Chief Minister remained silent on protestors' demands.

Kishor plans to train students to mobilize awareness campaigns, pushing against social injustices. Meanwhile, the BPSC examination, tainted by allegations of a question paper leak, faces scrutiny, with higher authorities promising justice for affected candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

