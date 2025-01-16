Guinea's Opposition Forces: A Struggle for Democratic Transition
Guinea's main opposition coalition, Forces Vives de Guinée, calls for withdrawal from the National Transitional Council as the ruling junta fails to meet the democratic transition deadline. Despite promises of a constitutional referendum, opposition groups view these actions as tactics to maintain military rule.
The main opposition coalition in Guinea, Forces Vives de Guinée, has urged members to leave the country's legislative body. This comes after the ruling junta failed to adhere to the deadline for a democratic transition.
Since seizing power, the military has promised a return to democracy by December 2024. However, their failure to do so has sparked protests and unrest in Conakry, Guinea's capital city.
Opposition groups criticized the government's plan to sign a decree for a constitutional referendum as an attempt to extend military rule. The junta has dissolved political parties and restricted media freedoms, causing significant concern among activists.
