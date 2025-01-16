Rajasthan's Vision: Empowering Employees & Securing Youth Futures

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged government workers to dedicate themselves to the state's development during a pre-budget meeting with employee unions. He highlighted the crucial role of employees in meeting the aspirations of the state's eight crore residents.

Sharma announced initiatives like relaxing the experience requirement by two years for personnel promotions in 2023-24 and paying sports medalists accordingly. Measures to support employees include raising the gratuity cap from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and boosting pension allowances and family pension benefits.

The chief minister reiterated BJP's Sankalp Patra commitment of four lakh jobs. The government has filled over 59,000 positions, with more than 15,000 appointments underway and advertisements issued for 81,000 posts. Notable attendees included Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

