Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision: Empowering Employees & Securing Youth Futures

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the importance of government officials working for a developed state. Promises include increased gratuity, pension allowances, and employment for youth. The BJP's Sankalp Patra pledges government and private sector jobs. Over 59,000 positions filled, with more in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:30 IST
Rajasthan's Vision: Empowering Employees & Securing Youth Futures
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged government workers to dedicate themselves to the state's development during a pre-budget meeting with employee unions. He highlighted the crucial role of employees in meeting the aspirations of the state's eight crore residents.

Sharma announced initiatives like relaxing the experience requirement by two years for personnel promotions in 2023-24 and paying sports medalists accordingly. Measures to support employees include raising the gratuity cap from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and boosting pension allowances and family pension benefits.

The chief minister reiterated BJP's Sankalp Patra commitment of four lakh jobs. The government has filled over 59,000 positions, with more than 15,000 appointments underway and advertisements issued for 81,000 posts. Notable attendees included Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025