Left Menu

Congress Challenges RSS Chief's Controversial 'True Independence' Remarks

The Congress has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for claiming 'true independence' was established with the Ram temple's consecration, suggesting he disregards the Constitution. Congress also attacked the BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi's statements against BJP, RSS and highlighted the RSS's controversial history with India's independence movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST
Congress Challenges RSS Chief's Controversial 'True Independence' Remarks
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress intensified its criticism of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after he suggested that India's 'true independence' was marked by the Ram temple's consecration. The Congress claimed Bhagwat's remarks indicate a disregard for the Constitution.

The party also rebuked the BJP for criticizing Rahul Gandhi, who argued that the Congress battles the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that the RSS-BJP faction lacks the standing to offer nationalism lessons.

Baghel accused the BJP of distorting Gandhi's words and noted that such statements from Bhagwat would trigger arrests in other nations. BAGHEL also pointed out the RSS's history during India's independence struggle and Bhagwat's past criticisms of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025