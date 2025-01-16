Congress Challenges RSS Chief's Controversial 'True Independence' Remarks
The Congress has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for claiming 'true independence' was established with the Ram temple's consecration, suggesting he disregards the Constitution. Congress also attacked the BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi's statements against BJP, RSS and highlighted the RSS's controversial history with India's independence movement.
The Congress intensified its criticism of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after he suggested that India's 'true independence' was marked by the Ram temple's consecration. The Congress claimed Bhagwat's remarks indicate a disregard for the Constitution.
The party also rebuked the BJP for criticizing Rahul Gandhi, who argued that the Congress battles the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that the RSS-BJP faction lacks the standing to offer nationalism lessons.
Baghel accused the BJP of distorting Gandhi's words and noted that such statements from Bhagwat would trigger arrests in other nations. BAGHEL also pointed out the RSS's history during India's independence struggle and Bhagwat's past criticisms of the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
