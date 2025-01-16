Left Menu

DeSantis Appoints Ashley Moody to Senate Amid Power Shift

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate, maintaining the Senate's 53-47 Republican majority and facilitating the confirmation of Trump's nominees. Ashley Moody brings experience as a federal prosecutor, state judge, and law professor to her new role.

Updated: 16-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:37 IST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has selected Ashley Moody, the state's attorney general, to fill the Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio, who is poised to become the next U.S. Secretary of State.

Rubio's appointment by President Trump as the nation's premier diplomat is anticipated to be confirmed without difficulty by the Senate. This strategic move by DeSantis ensures the maintenance of the GOP's 53-47 majority, crucial for the confirmation of the administration's upcoming nominees.

Moody, who has served as Florida's chief law enforcement official since 2019, could be sworn in as early as Monday, aligning with the start of Trump's term. Her diverse background in law, including roles as a federal prosecutor, state judge, and law professor, will inform her new position. Additionally, she emphasized her accounting degree could be instrumental in reducing federal expenditure, promising to prioritize America's interests.

