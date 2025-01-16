Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Over Saif Ali Khan Attack

Congress MP Imran Masood criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for leveraging the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan to gain Muslim voter support ahead of the Delhi elections. The issue fuels debate over law and order in Mumbai and Delhi and Kejriwal's priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:27 IST
Imran Masood
  • Country:
  • India

The political battleground is heating up as Congress MP Imran Masood criticizes AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly politicizing the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident has created a storm, with Khan being hospitalized after being stabbed at his Mumbai residence.

Kejriwal's comments have sparked controversy, with him reportedly questioning the BJP's ability to protect citizens. He cites this incident alongside past attacks to highlight failures under the BJP's governance. Kejriwal's stance has been perceived as a move to appeal to Muslim voters just before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Masood, however, has sharply condemned Kejriwal, questioning why he highlights issues in Mumbai while ignoring similar concerns in Delhi. He criticized Kejriwal's lack of response during instances of violence in Delhi, accusing him of selectively addressing law and order issues for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

