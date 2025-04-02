Bollywood Actor Ranya Rao's Bail Plea Rejected Amid Gold Smuggling Probe

The Special Court for Economic Offenses has ordered a 14-day judicial custody for Sahil Jain, who is implicated in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) presented Jain to the court after his previous custody ended on Wednesday.

Actor Ranya Rao, meanwhile, has moved to the Karnataka High Court seeking bail after a Bengaluru sessions court rejected her plea. Her lawyer, BS Girish, filed the petition, which is set for hearing next week.

Ranya Rao was apprehended on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with gold in her possession. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR following a complaint by DRI's Additional Director, Abhishek Chandra Gupta, connecting the case to a broader syndicate potentially operating from Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)