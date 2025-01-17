Left Menu

Political Clash: BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Kumbh Remarks

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Maha Kumbh, calling them baseless and an attempt to stay in the limelight after alleged political rejection. UP Deputy CM Pathak accused Yadav of spreading misinformation and failing Ayodhya's development.

  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his controversial statements regarding the Maha Kumbh festival, accusing Yadav of seeking publicity after being 'rejected' in the political arena. Khandelwal dismissed Yadav's comments as unfounded and unnecessary, asserting that the popularity of the Maha Kumbh is evident to everyone, with attendees flocking from both national and international venues. Khandelwal further emphasized that the government doesn't require validation from Yadav.

The remarks by Akhilesh Yadav, which he made in a press conference, alleged that attendance figures at the religious event as reported by the state government were 'fake', citing examples of empty trains supposedly headed to the event. This has sparked a rebuttal from UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who condemned Yadav for spreading misinformation and urged him to transcend political divisions and welcome visitors to the historic city of Prayagraj.

The Deputy CM Pathak also criticized the former UP Chief Minister's track record, accusing his administration of neglecting Ayodhya's development. Pathak highlighted the current efforts in upgrading the city's infrastructure, contrasting past inadequacies with today's achievements. He urged Yadav to retract his statements and cease factional politics, emphasizing a more inclusive approach to visitors experiencing the Maha Kumbh.

