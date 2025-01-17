Kamala Harris: A Journey from Vice Presidency to Uncharted Territories

With just days remaining until Donald Trump returns to the White House, Kamala Harris signed her ceremonial office desk, a longstanding tradition. Her history-making vice presidency comes to an end as she prepares for a future that remains largely undefined, only planning to return to California.

Speculations circulate about Harris potentially writing a book or pursuing gubernatorial or presidential ambitions. As the first female, Black, and South Asian VP, her historic role included focusing on migration and maternal health, though it often mirrored the struggles of past vice presidents with limited political authority.

Harris's last months in office involved vital calls with world leaders and a signature focus on abortion rights, amplified after Roe v. Wade's reversal. While Democrats reflect on past strategies, Harris's future path remains awaited, promising to continue impacting politics on a national or global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)