Antal Rogan's political standing within Hungary's government has paradoxically been fortified by U.S. sanctions. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this unexpected twist during a state radio segment on Friday.

The U.S. recently targeted Rogan, a key aide to Orban, with sanctions over allegations of corruption. The action intended to curb his influence has instead reinforced his role, according to Orban.

The development raises questions about the effectiveness of international sanctions in curbing alleged misconduct within sovereign political systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)