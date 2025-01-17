Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Fortify Rogan's Political Stance

The imposition of U.S. sanctions on Hungarian cabinet chief Antal Rogan has paradoxically solidified his standing, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Accused of corruption, Rogan faces punitive actions that have, rather than diminishing his influence, bolstered his position within Orban's government.

Antal Rogan's political standing within Hungary's government has paradoxically been fortified by U.S. sanctions. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this unexpected twist during a state radio segment on Friday.

The U.S. recently targeted Rogan, a key aide to Orban, with sanctions over allegations of corruption. The action intended to curb his influence has instead reinforced his role, according to Orban.

The development raises questions about the effectiveness of international sanctions in curbing alleged misconduct within sovereign political systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

