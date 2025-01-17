Rahul Gandhi's Patna Visit: Sparks and Speculations

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in India's Lok Sabha, is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Saturday. His itinerary includes participation in the Samvidhan Karyakarta Sammelan and a visit to the historic Sadakat Ashram. Meanwhile, Bihar's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, made a critical remark about Gandhi's frequent travels, suggesting they are largely unnoticed by the public and even his party. Pandey commented, "He keeps roaming like this and neither the public nor his party take notice. If he comes tomorrow, factionalism will be seen in his party itself."

In anticipation of Gandhi's visit, the Bihar Congress organized a strategic meeting attended by notable figures including AICC in-charge Mohan Prakash and state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh. MLA Khan emphasized that congress supporters from across Bihar would converge in Patna for various gatherings, including a worker's conference and a Samajik Sanstha conference. Party members highlighted Gandhi's planned interactions with attendees, aiming to galvanize support ahead of electoral battles.

Additionally, MLA Khan responded to recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the perceived disintegration of the INDIA bloc amidst party disputes in Delhi elections. Khan dismissed Shah's comments, arguing that despite regional electoral dynamics, the alliance's core principles remain intact. Gandhi's visit coincides with heightened political tensions, as Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants are actively protesting, drawing significant attention to his presence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)