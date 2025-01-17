Chief Minister Dhami Rallies Support for BJP in Tehri with Bold Promises

Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a large crowd in Tehri, promising rapid development if BJP wins upcoming civic elections. Highlighting BJP's agenda, Dhami criticized Congress for misinformation. He lauded BJP's candidate Negi's leadership and urged voters for a decisive BJP victory, supporting sustained growth in Tehri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-energy public meeting at Ganesh Chowk, Bouradi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami energized supporters as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the upcoming civic elections on January 23. A significant turnout witnessed Dhami's endorsement of BJP municipal president candidate Masta Singh Negi and other party councilor candidates.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the BJP's development agenda, promising that a victory would trigger unprecedented growth in Tehri Garhwal. 'If BJP wins, the pace of development in Tehri will triple, positioning it prominently on the global tourism map. Our vision includes promoting adventure tourism and constructing a new ring road,' Dhami stated, underscoring the party's commitment to progress.

Dhami also criticized the Congress party, accusing it of spreading falsehoods and targeting religious sentiments to regain power. 'Congress aims to regain power to return to their corrupt practices,' he alleged. The Chief Minister praised BJP's Masta Singh Negi from New Tehri Municipality, declaring him a visionary leader capable of driving development in the region. 'People should elect representatives with a strong vision like Negi ji,' Dhami urged.

Concluding his speech, Dhami appealed to voters for a decisive victory for the BJP in the civic elections, promising continued progress and prosperity in Tehri. Earlier, he unveiled the party's 'Sankalp Patra' in Dehradun, highlighting it as a testament to BJP's leadership and dedication to the people's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

