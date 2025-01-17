Left Menu

US Sanctions Bolster Hungarian Minister's Role Amid Corruption Allegations

US sanctions against Antal Rogán, a key Hungarian official, have unexpectedly solidified his position within Viktor Orbán's populist government. Despite accusations of corruption from the US Treasury, Prime Minister Orbán continues to support Rogán, a crucial figure in Hungary's national security and political landscape.

Sanctions from the United States against Antal Rogán, a senior Hungarian official and close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, have actually bolstered Rogán’s influence within the government, the Prime Minister stated on Friday.

Communicating through state radio, Orbán asserted that these US-imposed sanctions, which relate to alleged involvement in official corruption identified by the US Treasury Department, have not detracted from his trust in Rogán. Rather, they have increased his political clout, framing him as a staunch defender of Hungary's national sovereignty.

Critics and the US Treasury allege Rogán has facilitated favorable business deals for government-friendly enterprises, a charge contributing to the EU withholding funds from Hungary over corruption concerns. Orbán predicts improved US-Hungary relations under Trump, despite fears of Hungary's democratic backsliding.

