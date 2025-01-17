Bushra Khan: From Spiritual Leader to Political Powerhouse

Bushra Khan, the spouse of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been sentenced to seven years in prison over a land corruption case. This follows a verdict delivered by an anti-graft court in Rawalpindi, amid ongoing political turmoil.

Since Imran Khan's imprisonment in August 2023, Bushra had assumed an increasingly active role in Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Her leadership was highlighted during a massive protest in Islamabad, where she mobilized thousands of supporters to blockaded government institutions.

A controversial figure, Bushra is hailed as a spiritual guide by followers but criticized by opponents for her alleged influence over Imran Khan. Her sentencing adds complexity to her prospects in the PTI, where leadership often remains within families.

