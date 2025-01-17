Left Menu

Bushra Khan: From Spiritual Leader to Political Powerhouse

Bushra Khan, wife of former PM Imran Khan, was sentenced to seven years in a land corruption case. Known for her spiritual following, Bushra played a prominent role in PTI protests in 2023. Her future in Pakistani politics remains uncertain as she faces imprisonment alongside her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:02 IST
Bushra Khan

Bushra Khan, the spouse of Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been sentenced to seven years in prison over a land corruption case. This follows a verdict delivered by an anti-graft court in Rawalpindi, amid ongoing political turmoil.

Since Imran Khan's imprisonment in August 2023, Bushra had assumed an increasingly active role in Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Her leadership was highlighted during a massive protest in Islamabad, where she mobilized thousands of supporters to blockaded government institutions.

A controversial figure, Bushra is hailed as a spiritual guide by followers but criticized by opponents for her alleged influence over Imran Khan. Her sentencing adds complexity to her prospects in the PTI, where leadership often remains within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

