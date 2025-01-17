Kristi Noem's DHS Nomination: A Spotlight on Trump's Immigration Agenda

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is set to face the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for her nomination as Homeland Security secretary. President-elect Donald Trump's choice highlights his forthcoming immigration crackdown. Despite lacking significant national security experience, Noem reflects Trump's hardline stance.

Noem, who deployed the National Guard to the Texas border as governor, has often criticized sanctuary cities for not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. If confirmed, she will oversee a department responsible for border security, deportations, and other key national security tasks.

A point of contention could be Noem's past use of H-2A visas for temporary agricultural workers on her family's ranch, potentially stirring debate over legal immigration limits. Her hearing is expected to ignite discussions among Trump allies and opponents about the future of U.S. immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)