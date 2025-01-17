Imran Khan's 14-Year Sentence: A New Chapter in Pakistan's Political Turmoil
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for land corruption. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven-year sentence. The case, tied to the Al-Qadir Trust, has sparked political tension amid ongoing negotiations between Khan's party and the government.
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail by an anti-corruption court. This verdict represents a severe blow to Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have been navigating strained negotiations with the government.
Alongside Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi was handed a seven-year sentence. The charges revolve around the Al-Qadir Trust, a non-profit organization the couple founded, which prosecutors argue was used to illegally obtain land during Khan's tenure from 2018 to 2022. The court has ordered the confiscation of the land involved in the case.
Khan's supporters and legal team intend to appeal the court's decision. Meanwhile, political analysts speculate the negotiations could involve legal leniencies for Khan in return for de-escalating ongoing political agitation. The PTI has continued to assert that the trial is politically motivated against Khan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
