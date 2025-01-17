Debate Over Mohan Bhagwat's Independence Day Remark

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent claim that India achieved 'true independence' following the Ram temple consecration. Venugopal labeled the comment as 'anti-national' and suggested filing a case against Bhagwat.

According to Venugopal, the remark is an affront to those who fought for India's independence, including freedom fighters and martyrs. He urged the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify their stance on Bhagwat's statement, which he views as dismissive of India's historic struggle for independence.

The Congress party criticized Bhagwat's remarks. Rahul Gandhi of the Congress described it as an act of treason and a slight to all Indians. The issue has generated considerable controversy, spotlighting the political divide over historical narratives and national identity.

