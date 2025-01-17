Left Menu

Debate Over Mohan Bhagwat's Independence Day Remark

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement about India's 'true independence'. Venugopal called the comment anti-national, arguing it insults the Indian freedom struggle and its fighters. He demanded a response from BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:18 IST
AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent claim that India achieved 'true independence' following the Ram temple consecration. Venugopal labeled the comment as 'anti-national' and suggested filing a case against Bhagwat.

According to Venugopal, the remark is an affront to those who fought for India's independence, including freedom fighters and martyrs. He urged the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify their stance on Bhagwat's statement, which he views as dismissive of India's historic struggle for independence.

The Congress party criticized Bhagwat's remarks. Rahul Gandhi of the Congress described it as an act of treason and a slight to all Indians. The issue has generated considerable controversy, spotlighting the political divide over historical narratives and national identity.

