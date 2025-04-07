Left Menu

Ganga Water 'Purification' Sparks Political Clash at Ram Temple

In Rajasthan's Alwar, BJP's Gyan Dev Ahuja sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple to 'purify' it after the Congress leader Tikaram Jully attended its consecration. Former CM Ashok Gehlot criticized Ahuja's action, calling it an insult to Dalits. The incident reflects ongoing political and religious tensions.

In an incident that has ignited political controversy, BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja sprinkled Ganga water at a Ram temple in Alwar, Rajasthan. The act was intended to 'purify' the temple premises a day after the Congress leader, Tikaram Jully, attended the consecration ceremony.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned Ahuja's actions, labeling them an insult to Dalits and a reflection of BJP's narrow-mindedness. He demanded clarification from BJP leadership on whether they supported Ahuja's actions and pondered if any disciplinary measures would be taken.

Ahuja defended his stance, stating that Congress has no moral authority in religious matters due to its previous questioning of Lord Ram's existence and boycotting significant ceremonies in Ayodhya. This incident underscores the intertwined nature of politics and religion in the region.

