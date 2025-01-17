Left Menu

BSP Announces Full Slate of Delhi Assembly Candidates

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced candidates for all 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Among them are both seasoned leaders and newcomers. The party expressed confidence in the fresh faces' abilities to tackle grassroots issues and champion inclusive development. Nominations closed today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:27 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) revealed its complete list of candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections on Friday.

This lineup features a mix of seasoned leaders and newcomers, according to Nitin Singh, the party's Central Coordinator, speaking to PTI. Notable contenders include Laal Singh in Gokalpur and Jugveer Singh in Kirari.

The BSP expressed confidence in the new candidates, emphasizing their potential to tackle grassroots issues and foster inclusive growth. This announcement aligns with the final day for filing nominations, as Delhi prepares for elections on February 5 with results expected on February 8.

