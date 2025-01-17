Left Menu

Trump and Xi's Promising Dialogue on Global Issues

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had a productive phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, discussing multiple topics such as trade, fentanyl, and TikTok. Trump expressed optimism about solving these issues collaboratively and aims for a more peaceful world through joint efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:18 IST
Donald Trump

In a promising development in international relations, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced a productive conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

The leaders tackled several pressing topics, including trade imbalances, the fentanyl crisis, and the future of TikTok, fostering optimism for collaborative solutions.

Though Chinese state media Xinhua confirmed the call, specifics remain sparse. Trump's social media post emphasized the call's constructive nature and the potential for a safer, more peaceful global environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

