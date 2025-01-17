Trump and Xi's Promising Dialogue on Global Issues

In a promising development in international relations, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced a productive conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

The leaders tackled several pressing topics, including trade imbalances, the fentanyl crisis, and the future of TikTok, fostering optimism for collaborative solutions.

Though Chinese state media Xinhua confirmed the call, specifics remain sparse. Trump's social media post emphasized the call's constructive nature and the potential for a safer, more peaceful global environment.

