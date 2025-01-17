Supreme Court Rejects TikTok's Plea Against U.S. Law
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to assist TikTok against a U.S. law mandating its sale or ban due to national security issues. The court upheld the law, emphasizing national security over free speech concerns. TikTok argued the decision endangered First Amendment rights and planned a shutdown barring a last-minute solution.
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to TikTok, dismissing its attempt to reverse a law that mandates its divestiture from China's ByteDance. Given the app's widespread use by American users, this decision highlights the enduring tension between national security and free speech.
The ruling comes amid escalating concerns about TikTok's data practices and its connections to China. Congress overwhelmingly passed the law, signed by President Joe Biden, reflecting bipartisan resolve to curb potential foreign interference.
TikTok, meanwhile, insists that the law imperils First Amendment rights and poses significant challenges for its business operations and user community. As the company teeters on the brink of a U.S. exit, stakeholders await any developments that could avert this drastic measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Tory Calls for Rejection of Islamophobia Definition Amid Free Speech Concerns
Meta's Bold Shift: Ending Fact-Checking and Embracing Free Speech
TikTok Supreme Court Showdown: Free Speech vs. National Security
Supreme Court Showdown: TikTok, Free Speech, and National Security