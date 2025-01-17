Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects TikTok's Plea Against U.S. Law

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to assist TikTok against a U.S. law mandating its sale or ban due to national security issues. The court upheld the law, emphasizing national security over free speech concerns. TikTok argued the decision endangered First Amendment rights and planned a shutdown barring a last-minute solution.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:45 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to TikTok, dismissing its attempt to reverse a law that mandates its divestiture from China's ByteDance. Given the app's widespread use by American users, this decision highlights the enduring tension between national security and free speech.

The ruling comes amid escalating concerns about TikTok's data practices and its connections to China. Congress overwhelmingly passed the law, signed by President Joe Biden, reflecting bipartisan resolve to curb potential foreign interference.

TikTok, meanwhile, insists that the law imperils First Amendment rights and poses significant challenges for its business operations and user community. As the company teeters on the brink of a U.S. exit, stakeholders await any developments that could avert this drastic measure.

