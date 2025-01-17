TikTok's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Transition

The White House has announced that TikTok should remain available to Americans, conditional on the platform being under American or a suitable form of ownership to address national security concerns. This stance aims to address the issues raised by Congress when developing a law against the app.

However, due to timing constraints, the White House acknowledged that the responsibility to enact this decision shifts to the following administration. The sitting administration's term concludes in a few days, passing the baton to its successor, which is set to take office on Monday.

The proposed plan requires TikTok's ownership to ensure compliance with national security demands, underscoring the gravity of the concerns that lawmakers have identified. This direction highlights a critical point in the ongoing debate over technology and privacy.

