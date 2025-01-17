Bhagwant Mann's Rallying Cry: AAP's Vision for Delhi and Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spearheaded a series of roadshows across Delhi on Friday, rallying voters to deliver a historic mandate for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Supporting AAP candidates in constituencies such as Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Moti Nagar, Mann praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's dedication to citizens, contrasting it with the BJP's negative campaign tactics. He showcased AAP's achievements, like improved education systems and healthcare initiatives, which include free bus rides for women and zero electricity bills for numerous families.

Mann called for strategic voting, linking the election's outcome to the future of Delhi's children and families. He accused the BJP of election manipulation and urged electorate to choose AAP for continued progress, citing support from AAP's Karol Bagh candidate, Vishesh Ravi, who pledged to elevate the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)