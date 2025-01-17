Diplomatic Talks: Bangladesh's Adviser Visits China Amid Political Shifts

Bangladesh's interim Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, is scheduled for a significant diplomatic visit to China from January 20 to 24, aiming to hold discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This announcement was officially made by Beijing on Friday, highlighting the importance of the visit.

This trip represents the highest-level engagement by Bangladesh's interim government with China after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left for India following intense public protests in August last year. Her departure paved the way for an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Prior to the protests, Hasina had undertaken an official visit to China. Since the interim government took over, China has already hosted visits from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and religious delegation including Jamaat-e-Islami. The visit's significance was underlined by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, emphasizing increased cooperation between the two nations, especially in the context of the Belt and Road initiative.

