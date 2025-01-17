Trump and Xi: Navigating Trade Tensions and Taiwan in a Complex Diplomatic Dance
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed topics such as TikTok, trade, and Taiwan in a phone call. With both leaders optimistic about U.S.-China relations, Trump's aggressive trade policies and consistent support for Taiwan create looming diplomatic and economic challenges.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone call to discuss pressing issues including TikTok, trade relations, and the Taiwan situation.
Amid new tensions, the upcoming trade policies by Trump and Taiwan's support underline diplomatic complexities. Both leaders expressed positivity, signaling hopes for constructive U.S.-China ties.
With Trump's tariffs plan looming, economic and diplomatic challenges are at the forefront of the renewed presidential tenure. Xi emphasized cautious handling of Taiwan, aiming for mutual respect and beneficial trade without confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
