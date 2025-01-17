Parliament Gears Up for Comprehensive Budget Session

The Indian Parliament is gearing up for its Budget Session, scheduled from January 31 to April 4. During this period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1.

As per tradition, the session's beginning will witness President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint gathering of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, coinciding with the presentation of the economic survey.

Following the initial proceedings, the session will have a recess, allowing MPs to examine budget proposals. It will reconvene on March 10 to discuss ministries' demands for grants, prior to settling the budgetary process, concluding on April 4 after 27 sittings.

