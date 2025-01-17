Parliament Gears Up for Comprehensive Budget Session
Parliament prepares for its Budget Session from January 31 to April 4, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her eighth consecutive budget. The session begins with President Droupadi Murmu's joint address. After a brief recess, discussions on budget proposals and ministries' grant demands will resume on March 10.
The Indian Parliament is gearing up for its Budget Session, scheduled from January 31 to April 4. During this period, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1.
As per tradition, the session's beginning will witness President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint gathering of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, coinciding with the presentation of the economic survey.
Following the initial proceedings, the session will have a recess, allowing MPs to examine budget proposals. It will reconvene on March 10 to discuss ministries' demands for grants, prior to settling the budgetary process, concluding on April 4 after 27 sittings.
