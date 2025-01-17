Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok unless its parent company ByteDance sells it. The decision, based on security concerns, was unanimous. The ruling highlights tensions between free speech rights and national security. Trump aims to address the TikTok issue when he succeeds Biden.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that mandates TikTok be sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, by the weekend or face a U.S. ban. The law, driven by national security concerns, was endorsed by Congress and President Biden.

The court maintained that the measure does not infringe on First Amendment rights, citing the platform's data practices and potential foreign control as significant threats. TikTok is used by around 170 million Americans as a creative and community outlet. Nevertheless, it faces divestiture to remain operational in the U.S.

Amidst growing geopolitical tensions, the court's decision underscores the gravity of security concerns over free speech rights. With Biden exiting office and Trump inheriting the TikTok situation, he has suggested a potential resolution if a qualified divestiture deal emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

