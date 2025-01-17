Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban Amid Security Concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok unless its parent company ByteDance sells it. The decision, based on security concerns, was unanimous. The ruling highlights tensions between free speech rights and national security. Trump aims to address the TikTok issue when he succeeds Biden.
In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that mandates TikTok be sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, by the weekend or face a U.S. ban. The law, driven by national security concerns, was endorsed by Congress and President Biden.
The court maintained that the measure does not infringe on First Amendment rights, citing the platform's data practices and potential foreign control as significant threats. TikTok is used by around 170 million Americans as a creative and community outlet. Nevertheless, it faces divestiture to remain operational in the U.S.
Amidst growing geopolitical tensions, the court's decision underscores the gravity of security concerns over free speech rights. With Biden exiting office and Trump inheriting the TikTok situation, he has suggested a potential resolution if a qualified divestiture deal emerges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Targets Chinese Drones Over Security Concerns
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Bold Move Amid National Security Concerns
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Chinese Tech Firm Over Cybersecurity Concerns
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Amid National Security Concerns
Drones Swarm Koege Marina, Triggering Security Concerns