Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Delhi Poll Manifesto, Accuses Mimicking AAP’s Governance

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP's Delhi election manifesto, accusing it of lacking vision and imitating AAP's governance model. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of Mohalla clinics, claiming they would be shut under BJP rule. He also challenged BJP's shift towards offering freebies, urging PM Modi to acknowledge AAP's approach publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:09 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Delhi Poll Manifesto, Accuses Mimicking AAP’s Governance
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. He accused the party of lacking original ideas, asserting that they are only replicating his governance model.

During a press conference, Kejriwal expressed concern over BJP's promise to shut down Mohalla clinics if they come into power, urging Delhiites to support AAP if they favor these health centers. He criticized BJP for campaigning on his administration's successes without any concrete alternatives of their own.

Kejriwal pointed out BJP's change in stance regarding free services, asking PM Modi to admit AAP's approach was right. Meanwhile, BJP's manifesto proposes empowering women, aiding seniors, and improving healthcare, with polls scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025