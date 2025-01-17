Kejriwal Criticizes BJP's Delhi Poll Manifesto, Accuses Mimicking AAP’s Governance
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized BJP's Delhi election manifesto, accusing it of lacking vision and imitating AAP's governance model. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of Mohalla clinics, claiming they would be shut under BJP rule. He also challenged BJP's shift towards offering freebies, urging PM Modi to acknowledge AAP's approach publicly.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. He accused the party of lacking original ideas, asserting that they are only replicating his governance model.
During a press conference, Kejriwal expressed concern over BJP's promise to shut down Mohalla clinics if they come into power, urging Delhiites to support AAP if they favor these health centers. He criticized BJP for campaigning on his administration's successes without any concrete alternatives of their own.
Kejriwal pointed out BJP's change in stance regarding free services, asking PM Modi to admit AAP's approach was right. Meanwhile, BJP's manifesto proposes empowering women, aiding seniors, and improving healthcare, with polls scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
