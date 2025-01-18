Court Blocks Biden's Push to Protect 'Dreamer' Immigrants
A U.S. appeals court has ruled against President Biden's attempt to reinforce DACA, limiting its scope to Texas. The decision retains current protections for DACA enrollees, as legal challenges continue. The court's decision arrives days before Trump's presidency, known for his firm stance on immigration enforcement.
The U.S. appeals court has delivered a blow to President Joe Biden's efforts to safeguard immigrants brought into the country unlawfully as children, before Donald Trump assumes office.
On Friday, the 5th Circuit Court upheld a lower court's ruling that found Biden's attempt to fortify DACA insufficient, though it restricted the ruling's application solely to Texas. The decision, however, allows current DACA participants to maintain their status.
This verdict against the DACA regulation comes as Trump, who previously attempted to terminate the program, looks to intensify immigration crackdown post-inauguration. Despite past efforts, the Supreme Court blocked Trump's move during his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
