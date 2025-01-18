Giorgia Meloni's Strategic U.S. Inauguration Visit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, marking a significant step in reinforcing her relationship with him. The announcement from her office on Friday highlights her ambition to fortify Italy-U.S. ties.

In an unusual move, Trump has extended invitations to several foreign leaders for the event, breaking with tradition. Generally, security concerns have meant that diplomats represent their countries. Besides Meloni, Argentina's President Javier Milei, another staunch Trump supporter, plans to attend, although Hungary's Viktor Orban will not, according to his spokesman.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also declined the invitation, opting to send an envoy instead. Meloni's attendance signals her supporters' aspirations for her to gain exclusive access to Trump, potentially serving as a diplomatic conduit between Washington and Europe.

