Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: A Step Toward Peace

In a significant development, Israel's Cabinet has approved a ceasefire agreement with the militant group Hamas in Gaza, as announced early Saturday. This landmark decision aims to release dozens of hostages and pause a violent 15-month conflict that has resulted in unprecedented devastation.

The ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and the US, faced initial hurdles due to last-minute complications cited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite these challenges, the accord is poised to begin on Sunday, promising a hopeful shift towards resolving one of the deadliest confrontations between both sides.

Alongside the ceasefire, the deal calls for the release of Palestinian detainees and promises increased humanitarian aid for Gaza. This agreement represents a crucial point of diplomacy, potentially leading to further negotiations and lasting peace in the region.

