Historic Indoor Inauguration Amidst Freezing Temperatures
President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda due to sub-freezing temperatures in Washington, marking the first indoor inauguration in 40 years. Plans are being revised for attendees and other inauguration events, while public access remains restricted due to weather concerns.
President-elect Donald Trump is set to take his oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda as sub-freezing temperatures grip Washington, D.C. This marks the first time in four decades that an inauguration will take place indoors, a decision driven by safety and practicality amidst the frigid forecast.
Preparations are in motion to accommodate the sudden venue change. Attendees, including President Joe Biden and other dignitaries, will witness the event from inside the Capitol. Meanwhile, the Capitol Police have restricted public access around the building due to the cold weather.
Despite the adjustments, other inaugural events, such as Trump's planned Sunday rally and evening balls, are proceeding as scheduled. However, uncertainty looms regarding public participation at Capital One Arena, where portions of the festivities are set to occur.
