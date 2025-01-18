Historic Indoor Inauguration Amidst Freezing Temperatures

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take his oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda as sub-freezing temperatures grip Washington, D.C. This marks the first time in four decades that an inauguration will take place indoors, a decision driven by safety and practicality amidst the frigid forecast.

Preparations are in motion to accommodate the sudden venue change. Attendees, including President Joe Biden and other dignitaries, will witness the event from inside the Capitol. Meanwhile, the Capitol Police have restricted public access around the building due to the cold weather.

Despite the adjustments, other inaugural events, such as Trump's planned Sunday rally and evening balls, are proceeding as scheduled. However, uncertainty looms regarding public participation at Capital One Arena, where portions of the festivities are set to occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)