Donald Trump, the President-elect, has reiterated his commitment to negotiating peace in Ukraine—an ambition that appears increasingly challenging as Russia and Ukraine continue to vie for strategic control.

Reports indicate that Russian forces have steadily advanced in Ukraine, specifically targeting critical infrastructure while Ukraine counters with strikes on Russian resources.

The escalating tensions underline the urgency for diplomatic intervention, as Trump and his prospective envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, propose timeframes for brokering peace, navigating the complex landscape shaped by geopolitical rivalries.

