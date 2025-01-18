Rahul Gandhi Champions Constitutional Safeguards in Patna
Rahul Gandhi visits Patna to join a conference on 'safeguarding' the Constitution. He will address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and inaugurate facilities at the BPCC headquarters. This marks his first visit to Bihar since last year's Lok Sabha elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant visit to Patna on Saturday, focusing on the theme of 'safeguarding' the Constitution. The visit included interactions with the Bihar unit's leaders.
Gandhi's schedule includes addressing the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Bapu Sabhagar, as confirmed by party leaders. Additionally, he will visit the Sadaqat Ashram headquarters to inaugurate new facilities.
His arrival at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport marked his first trip to Bihar since the previous Lok Sabha elections. He was warmly welcomed by Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other dignitaries.
