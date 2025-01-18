NCP Prepares for Solo Run in Maharashtra Local Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is gearing up for a possible solo campaign in the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra. This comes as the party remains uncertain about its alliance with other members of the ruling Mahayuti group, which includes the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP, has expressed readiness to contest independently if necessary. Party leader Dilip Walse Patil, at a convention in Shirdi, mentioned that Mahayuti parties are yet to finalize their election strategy.

The NCP's decision follows the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's recent declaration to also contend solo in these elections. The local bodies polls present the first significant electoral challenge between the opposition MVA and ruling Mahayuti since the Maharashtra assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)