Controversy Erupts Over AAP's Documentary Screening in Delhi

The screening of AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable' faced suspension in Delhi due to lack of permission. Arvind Kejriwal claims the BJP is obstructing it to conceal their alleged illegal actions. Delhi Police cited guidelines, stating permissions must be obtained via the DEO office for political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:06 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The controversy surrounding the private screening of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s documentary 'Unbreakable' intensified after Delhi Police halted the event, citing lack of permission. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal insisted that the screening was apolitical and condemned the alleged interference by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal asserted that the documentary exposes unlawful activities of the BJP government. He accused the Delhi Police of acting under BJP's influence, describing their actions as 'hooliganism and dictatorship'. The party claimed that threats had been issued to theater owners, discouraging them from screening the film.

The Delhi Police clarified their stance, emphasizing the need for official permissions from the District Election Officer's (DEO) office during election periods. They urged political parties to adhere to election guidelines, noting they neither grant nor deny permits for such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

